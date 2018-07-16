The Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program helps pregnant women, young parents

The Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program can help women eat well during pregnancy.

The program serves pregnant women, new mothers, infants and young children under five, who live in California, according to a release. It is for folks who have low-to-moderate incomes: a family of two can earn up to $2,538 per month before taxes and qualify; a family of three up to $3,204.

Those currently receiving Medi-Cal, CalFresh (food stamps), or CalWORKS benefits, may also qualify for Women, Infants, and Children. The program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding information and support, checks to buy healthy foods like fresh fruits and vegetables, including many organic and whole food options and referrals to free or low-cost health care and helpful community services.

Women, Infants, and Children staff can support parents and children to eat healthier meals and snacks. Working families, single dads and children under five who have foster parents or guardians can qualify. Migrant families are also welcome to apply.

Nevada County Public Health Women, Infants, and Children has offices in Grass Valley and Truckee. To apply or learn more about the program, call 530-265-1454 or go to http://www.mynevadacounty.com.

Source: Nevada County Public Health