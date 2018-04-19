The Union’s 33rd annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show this weekend at Nevada County Fairgrounds
April 19, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: The Union’s 33rd annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show
WHERE: Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
INFO: TheUnion.com/homeshow
The Union's 33rd annual Spring Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show returns Saturday and Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Among the highlights are opportunities to talk with the home improvement pros and take advantage of special show pricing.
Over 175 vendors will be on hand, presenting everything from the latest in window coverings, landscaping materials, decking, art, and solar panels to home furnishings, spas, gutters and cleaning products.
Fun for the kids includes the opportunity to paint a flower pot or build a birdhouse. Check out the special Nevada County Bonsai Club exhibit in the Sugar Pine Lodge.
Food and drinks will be offered in the food court, including a few food trucks new to the show this year. Live music from noon to 3 p.m. both days on the Pine Tree Stage.
Hourly demonstrations inside the Northern Mines Building on topics such as container gardening with kids, aromatherapy gardens, landscaping tips and tricks, home improvement and more.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, though fairgrounds parking is $6 per car.
For more information visit http://www.theunion.com/homeshow.
For vendor information, contact Mary Anne Davis at 530-477-4241 or moc.noinueht@sivadm.
