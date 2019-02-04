The Toxic Mirror: Body image and self-esteem

"Beauty is about being comfortable in your own skin. It's about knowing and accepting who you are."

— Ellen DeGeneres

What do most of us wish for ourselves, our family, our friends and those in our communities? Probably what the World Health Organization defines as mental health: a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to contribute to his or her community.

Yet in 2017, 75 percent of American adults had experienced at least one symptom of stress in the past month and adolescents are especially at risk. 45 percent of teens report feeling stressed "all the time." As professionals who have worked with girls and young women for the past 25 years, and as grandmothers of five adolescents, these statistics concern and alarm us.

Those of us who have lived through the emotional and angst-filled roller coaster ride that is adolescence or who, as parents, have pulled out our hair in frustration at angry outbursts and eye rolls, know that these times can be some of the most challenging for both child and parent. It's no wonder this is a period characterized by extreme changes in physical, intellectual, personality and social development. For better or worse, body image and self-esteem play a major role.

Body image is the mental picture you have of your body — what it looks like, what you believe about it, and how you feel about it. Self-esteem, on the other hand, relates to how much you recognize or appreciate your individual character, qualities, skills and accomplishments; how you value and respect yourself as a person. Because body image and self-esteem are so closely linked, poor body image can lead to increased levels of stress resulting in unhealthy behaviors in adolescents such as smoking. 50 percent of girls and 30 percent of boys take up smoking to control weight for perceived body imperfections.

Recommended Stories For You

According to researchers, adolescents with negative body image are more likely to be depressed, anxious and suicidal than those without intense dissatisfaction over their appearance, even when compared to adolescents with other psychiatric illnesses. A Harvard University study showed up to two thirds of underweight 12-year-old girls considered themselves to be too fat. 46 percent of 9 to 11-year-olds are sometimes on diets. By 13, at least 50 percent of girls are significantly unhappy about their appearance. By 14, specific dissatisfactions have intensified, particularly concerning hips and thighs and by 17, only three out of 10 girls have not been on a diet. Unfortunately, 35 percent of all dieters progress to pathological eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.

When asked whether their body compares favorably or unfavorably to images in the media, over 50 percent of females said "unfavorably," according to a recent study. Statistics indicate 94 percent of teenage girls have been "body shamed" by someone humiliating, mocking, or criticizing their body shape or size. Nearly 65 percent of teen boys reported having been body shamed.

"Fat is usually the first insult a girl throws at another girl when she wants to hurt her," said J. K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter book series. "I mean, is 'fat' really the worst thing a human being can be? Is 'fat' worse than 'vindictive', 'jealous', 'shallow', 'vain', 'boring', or 'cruel'? Not to me."

The Toxic Mirror

Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube deliver the tools that allow teens to earn approval for their appearance and compare themselves to others, said Rachel Simmons in Time magazine.

"The most vulnerable users are the ones who spend most of their time posting, commenting on and comparing themselves to photos," she said.

Based on results from a study of social media, nearly 80 percent of teens by age 13 have at least one social media account. Most of them spend endless hours a week on their account; scrolling through feeds, posting pictures and interacting with other users. "Selfie-holics," says Simmons, now have the power to alter their bodies in pictures, covering up pimples, whitening teeth and airbrushing with a swipe to become prettier and thinner. The line between getting a "like" and feeling ranked becomes blurred. Hours fixating on the arms or glutes of celebrities drives an unhealthy addiction to false images of beauty.

Social media is going nowhere soon, so can we as parents, grandparents, and as a community help to improve such negative influences on our youth, or at least mitigate some of these types of stressors in our children? Yes, we can.

Begin by being aware of and educating ourselves about body image and its relation to stress and anxiety both for ourselves and for the adolescents in our life. We can model what healthy acceptance of our own body shape looks like, refraining from negative talk about our own or other people's bodies. Resist the urge to complain about "ugly" or "fat" body parts. Ask your teens their opinion of their own appearance online — what do they gain from it? Frequent monitoring of the social media sites that our children visit, identifying and discussing with them content that diminishes their self-esteem takes time and effort, but the detrimental effects social media can have on adolescent mental health and overall well-being cannot be overstated. The weight loss industry, currently valued at $66 billion, is powerful. But over-concern with dieting and weight loss can lead to the collapse of self-esteem and personal effectiveness.

There are resources available in our community that help parents and youth deal with stress, low self-esteem and distorted body image and provide coping skills. Learn to recognize the behavioral changes that may indicate stress (headaches, stomachaches, changes in socialization, academic problems, difficulty concentrating, for example), and when necessary, seek advice from mental health professionals.

Within Nevada County there are numerous government agencies such as the Family Resource Center and Nevada County Behavioral Health Department that provide valuable services to families in need, as well as many community-based organizations committed to supporting youth and their families. Nevada County New Events and Opportunities (NEO), for instance, works to empower youth to make healthy and positive choices; The Friendship Club is a long-term prevention program designed to meet the needs of growing teenage girls; and Community Beyond Violence offers comprehensive prevention programs such as Girl's Circle and Boys Council that teach about healthy relationships and work to foster positive self-esteem.

Adolescence is a very tough time; even more so when stress caused by negative body image and low self-esteem is a factor. As parents, grandparents, teachers and others who care, we can help support our children as they navigate through this tumultuous time by being educated, aware, and vigilant in our support of, and care for, their mental health and well-being. And, when you see your child peer into the selfie on the screen, a hug and an "I love you just as you are" may make all the difference.

Tracy Pepper is Outreach & Development Director for Community Beyond Violence (formerly DVSAC). She will be speaking on body image and its effect on our health at the upcoming Healthy You event and will be available to answer any questions about body image as well as Community Beyond Violence Prevention Programs such as Girls' Circle and Boys' Circle.