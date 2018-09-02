The Salvation Army welcomes new officers in Grass Valley

The Salvation Army has welcomed Captains Cristian and Rebeca Sibaja as the new corps officers in Grass Valley.

The Sibajas officially assumed their new roles last month. The couple has replaced Major Ray Yant, as the outgoing officer has relocated to Chico to oversee The Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Program.

The Sibajas will be the pastors of The Salvation Army's church service and will oversee the Booth Family Center (housing facility for homeless families), social service programs, youth programs and church ministries.

"We're really excited about this appointment to Grass Valley," Capt. Cristian Sibaja said. "We know the Booth Family Center and the other programs we have in town are working. We're hoping to keep that momentum going and establish some new ones in the future."

Coming into their fourth appointment, the Sibajas served as corps officers in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Stockton before an appointment at The Salvation Army's College for Officer Training in Rancho Palos Verdes.

In 2001, Captain Cristian Sibaja, who at that time was a Salvation Army employee, was part of a volunteer team that traveled to New York City to provide food and spiritual support for first responders following 9/11.

Salvation Army Grass Valley Corps' statistics in 2017 include:

Served 367 individuals for basic social services assistance

46 families were assisted in the Booth Family Center, which equates to more than 13,000 nights of sheltering

61 gift cards were distributed to families affected by the Lobo Fire and McCourtney Fire

35 kids were sent to summer camp at Camp Del Oro in Nevada City

Source: Salvation Army