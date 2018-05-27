The Nevada County Genealogical Society offers special presentation

The Nevada County Genealogical Society will be hosting a special presentation by the Rev. Judson Gears on "Evernote," a tech tool that allows users to store "bits and pieces" of information for later retrieval, examination and evaluation. The presentation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 29 at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City where we have our monthly meetings. Treats will be served. Gears will give a general introduction on Evernote, which works on any computer device, and will explain how to use it and how it applies to genealogy. Gears has been working on descendent family trees for more than 30 years with a geographical focus on Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia from the earliest European settlements. He is past president of the board for NCGS and also a member of the Placer County Genealogical Society.