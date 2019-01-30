The need for speed
January 30, 2019
Cub Scouts Pack 23 convened on Jan. 23 at Forest Charter School for the annual Pinewood Derby.
Sponsored by the Nevada City Lions Club, all Cub Scouts in the pack are invited to make a car that races four times, once on each lane. Prizes were awarded for speed and design.
Josh Thiem took home the top prize after his vehicle was named Best in Show. Other speed winners included Adam Polley, Zander Van Winkle, Daisy Huenergardt, Loula Huenergardt and Brock McBride.
The derby was chaired by pack parent Dan Thiem, who has overseen the event for the past five years.
Cub Scouts is now open to boys and girls and welcoming new members at any time. Pack 23 is the oldest Cub Scout pack in Nevada County after being founded in Nevada City in 1958. The pack is chartered by the Lions Club of Nevada City and meets at Seaman's Lodge in Pioneer Park on the third Wednesday of each month from 6:30 pm. to 8 p.m.
For more information on Cub Scouts Pack 23, please visit http://www.pack23scouts.com.
