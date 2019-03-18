The last bits of sunshine

Enjoy the sun while it lasts.

On Monday, and this past weekend, Nevada County has basked in blue sky and sunshine, but that isn't expecte to continue through the week. The area should see cloudy skies later today through Thursday.

"We're trying to get out before the rain comes," said Adrienne Schram who spent part of Monday outside with her kid at Grass Valley's Memorial Park, trying to enjoy the sunshine.

Tonight and Wednesday, Nevada County is forecast to experience light rain that should taper off by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service of Sacramento. It is estimated that Grass Valley will see a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Above 7,000 feet, residents in the area will most likely see snow.

"By the end of Wednesday, (snow) could get down to 6,000 maybe 5,500 (feet)," said Emil Heller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Sacramento. She says that those areas should expect about six inches of snow.

While the weather will be cloudy and wet this week, spring is near, according to Heller.

"Spring is only about a week away," she said, adding that the temperature will mostly be in the 50s and 60s through the week.

The meteorologist noted that Friday night should also see some light rain and low snow accumulation, but it won't last long.

"We should be through it pretty quickly," said Heller.

Contact Sam Corey at (530) 477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.