The key to change lies within yourself

As year 2019 revs up, we may feel an urge to try something new, to make a change. Maybe your body – or your partner or doctor – is urgently telling you to make better health choices? Perhaps you really want to start volunteering, go on an adventure, or get a grip on your finances? Health experts say there's new proof that people can change any habit (yep, any habit) as long as we use specific, proven methods.

So, what are these methods? If positive change is so doable, surely we'd have done it by now and our world would be way better. But hey, there's no harm in giving new ideas a try. If you're game like I am, you can use these pointers from "The Power of Habit" by Charles Duhigg, "The Willpower Instinct" by Kerry McGonigal, and "Atomic Habits" by James Clear.

Decide on a change that will bring you lasting happiness or satisfaction. It's the golden key to the whole "change/new habit" thing. Your chance of success is much higher than if you force yourself to do something you "should." So think big.

Name your "theme for the year." Call it "have more energy to enjoy life" instead of "get more exercise," for example. This sends your brain the message that there are many ways to make this happen. Your brain automatically starts looking for opportunities. If one way doesn't work, you're motivated to keep trying and find what does.

Get started and keep showing up. Take action on your desired change every day (or close) for about six weeks. Starting really small can be powerful. So, if you want to start playing the piano, sit down on the piano bench, open a sheet of music and put your hands on the keys. Maybe that's all you do, each day for a week. It may sound ridiculous, but the change-experts' data shows it works.

Reward yourself for each positive step. This doesn't have to mean giving yourself a typical treat, such as your favorite food. Rewards that work for positive change come directly out of the new action you've taken. For example, after working out, notice the results. Maybe you have more energy or sleep better. If you don't see any benefit, figure out what's missing and choose a new way to get to the change you want.

To get rid of a "bad" habit, figure out what your cues or triggers are and avoid them. If overspending is your problem, for instance, don't go to those online or physical stores that tempt you with shiny, groovy things. It'll become easier to save your money for what you really want or need.

Expect some backsliding into the old "bad" habit. Almost everyone does this at least once. Figure out what tripped you up. Have a recovery plan. Instead of fixating on the "failure," ask yourself "what will I do next?" And then do it.

Put yourself in environments where your desired change is "the norm." Join a group that's focused on your goals. Make friends who'll support you.

Celebrate! Tell a friend about your progress or send yourself a thank you message. Celebration feels good. Your brain and heart remember this, and naturally help sustain your new path.

Giving yourself compassion, authentic self-appreciation, hope, and gratitude will support your positive change. Spend as little time as possible on guilt, shame or fear. They really don't help at all.

Okay, we got this, right? May we all find encouragement and inspiration in 2019.

After teaching for 15+ years in the Bay Area, Mary Wade recently moved to Nevada City. She's trained in Insight and Yin Yoga, qigong, and mindfulness-based stress reduction. She continues studying and practicing at Mountain Stream Meditation Center, Spirit Rock and other retreat centers with her core Yogic teachers, Scott Blossom, Chandra Easton and Sarah and Ty Powers. Wade also writes health and medical online content for Kaiser Permanente. Contact her at mwade25@gmail.com for more information.