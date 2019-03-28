The joy of excellence: Best of Nevada County marks 20th (PHOTO GALLERY)
March 28, 2019
Hundreds of Nevada County's most prolific and successful business owners and operators descended upon the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley for the 20th anniversary of The Union's Best of Nevada County luncheon and awards ceremony.
Keynote speaker Mary Owens gave her talk 'The Joy of Excellence' prior to the meal, harkening back to her childhood and the important lessons instilled upon her by guardians she credits to her successes.
Over 250 people attended the luncheon with more than 100 awards given out.
Nevada County resident David Mullan was honored as this year's citizen of the year.
