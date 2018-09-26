The greater good: Nevada City’s Anew Day to hold Random Acts of Kindness Event

The late American poet Maya Angelou once wrote, "When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed."

It is with this idea in mind that Anew Day — a faith-based organization that provides healing and counseling services — will be holding its 5th Random Acts of Kindness Event on Oct. 6.

The event has been held annually since 2014 and serves as Anew Day's reminder to the community that it feels good to give.

"It really started as a fundraiser but it evolved into a community awareness event," said Anew Day Executive Director Lori Nunnink-Taylor. "The event is an extension of what we do on a daily basis. Giving our time, heart, skills and efforts is a good thing."

The Random Acts of Kindness Event finds teams accomplishing helpful tasks around town, and the acts are as unique as the teams committing to them.

Some chop and deliver firewood to those in need, some rejuvenate parks and schools.

All projects are completed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 6 with a barbecue afterward at Anew Day's Nevada City site. There is no cost to participate.

"It's a chance to celebrate the impact our efforts may have had in this community," said Nunnink-Taylor. "Nothing beats that sense of doing something good for somebody else."

Nunnink-Taylor said the event can remain free thanks to its primary partner, Waste Management, and the many businesses and individuals who pledge donations in support of this community event.

"There are organizations who have supported us from day one. They support our effort with (the event), they support us financially. It's this community that's building this community. It's incredible."

More than anything, Nunnink-Taylor said she hopes the act of doing something nice for someone — and the personal satisfaction it can bring — can be passed on to future generations.

"Get your kids out there," she said. "Show them what it is to give without expecting anything in return. There's no greater feeling than being able to do for others."

For more information on the Random Acts of Kindness Event, visit therakeevent.com or call 530-470-9111.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.