Nevada County's outdoor movie experiences are coming to a close for the summer.

Western Gateway Park's free Thursday night family movie event finished off its six movie run last Thursday with "A Bug's Life."

The showings were well attended and included, "The Great Outdoors," "Sing," "Back to the Future," "The Greatest Showman," "Ferdinand" and "A Bug's Life."

Those still wanting that outdoor movie experience can catch the final showing of the Movies Under the Pines August 18 at Pioneer Park where the movie "Best in Show" will be screened in front of the band shell.

Presented by the Nevada City Film Festival and the City of Nevada City, "Best in Show" is a behind the scenes look into the competitive and cut-throat world of dog shows through the eyes of their owners.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the film is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for a family of four, $7 per adult, and $5 for children 17 and under.

Beer, wine, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream will be available for purchase.