The gift of life: Story leads Grass Valley woman to donate kidney to stranger

Amanda Shufelberger gave the gift of life this Christmas.

The Grass Valley woman donated one of her two healthy kidneys to someone she doesn't know and may never meet.

She had surgery one week ago at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Post surgery, Shufelberger recovered on the 12th floor. The kidney recipient — a woman close to Shufelberger 's age of 42 — recovered on the eighth floor. That's as close as the two may ever be, and as much as Shufelberger may ever know.

"They prepared me during psych evaluations that I might not meet the person, because sometimes the recipient doesn't want to meet the donor," said Shufelberger. "But I still have hope. They say after six months, she may decide to meet me. I have this image in my head of being connected through the rest of our lives."

The three- to four-hour surgery went smoothly, but Shufelberger must rely on medication to help manage her pain for the next couple weeks. Some side effects of living kidney donations include nerve damage, fatigue, high blood pressure, and hernia or intestinal obstruction. There's a scar. She may experience reduced kidney function, although the remaining kidney can increase in size to compensate for the loss of the donated kidney.

Shufelberger had done her research. She knew recovery could take six to eight weeks. She has no regrets.

Recommended Stories For You

"The beauty of what I'm doing is that it's creating a 'chain donation,'" said Shufelberger. "I'm called a non-directed donor because my kidney didn't go to someone I chose. But it kicks off a chain, and I'm told four people are getting kidneys in the chain. All are from Northern California."

Medical websites explain it best: Kidneys from non-directed donors are used to initiate a cluster of kidney transplants for incompatible donor/recipient pairs. For each of those clusters, there is one potential donor within an incompatible pair who has not donated a kidney but whose partner has received one.

More than 3,000 people in the U.S. are added to the kidney waiting list each month. Thirteen people die each day while waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant.

"I do believe in the humanity of it and helping other people," Shufelberger said. "I sometimes think I'm crazy I did it, but it's a chance to get someone off dialysis. Just sharing my spare kidney could change someone's life."

Shufelberger has been dismayed by the reaction of some people to her altruistic organ donation. Some friends tried to talk her out of it.

"The negative responses have been pretty surprising," she said. "They say it's dumb to risk my life. Or they accuse me of being selfish for not waiting to see if one of my family needs a kidney, even though there's no history of kidney problems in my family.

"I think sometimes when people don't understand something, they judge it."

Shufelberger grew up in Redding in a large, loving family. She and her husband of four years, Chuck Rogers, have lived in Grass Valley for 10 years.

The couple has no children, unless you count their six dogs and seven cats acquired by their animal rescue efforts — including several from the Camp Fire in Paradise.

Rogers is a flight paramedic for Enloe Hospital in Chico; Shufelberger is on leave until the end of January from her job as a Wildlife Biologist for Sierra Pacific Industries.

Shufelberger was prompted to donate a kidney by what might seem an unlikely source: this newspaper.

"I'd read an article in The Union in October 2017 about Chelsea Roman needing a kidney, and her story struck me," said Shufelberger. "It seemed like her whole life she'd never caught a break. My life is pretty blessed and fortunate health-wise and family-wise, so I got tested to see if Chelsea and I were a match."

Tests revealed the two were not compatible, but the seed of hope was already planted in Shufelberger.

"It was bittersweet that I wasn't a match for her, and she still needs a kidney," Shufelberger said. "But four people will get a kidney because of me throwing mine in the pool."

Shufelberger said she hopes her story inspires people to help others, in whatever way they feel comfortable.

"I don't want to sound preachy or judgmental to anyone that thinks I'm suggesting people do organ donation," she said. "I think it doesn't matter how we contribute to humanity, just as long as we do it. It can be donating money, volunteering your time, fostering an animal or child, or the extreme decision to donate an organ. I don't think one act of service is better than another.

"I'm always asked, 'Why would you do this?' I wish I had a long, emotional story of what drove me to it.

"But simply, there was a need and I could fill it."

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.