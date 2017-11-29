Holiday Art Market returns to feature Nevada County artists’ works

Where: The Center for the Arts

What: All welcome art show to display and sell art for under $100

Holiday shoppers seeking that unique gift will have plenty of options to choose from with handcrafted work from local artists throughout the month of December.

The Center for the Arts has announced the Holiday Art Market, featuring works by Nevada County artists, will be on display Dec. 4-29 in the main gallery.

The Art Market will be featuring several local artisans as well as works made by art students from Nevada Union High School, Bitney Prep, and the Nevada City School for the Arts.

The Center for the Arts Annual Holiday Art Market will also be featured at the annual Member Appreciation Party, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 (during Cornish Christmas).

The Dec. 8 reception will also include Arts and Crafts with Nancy Schaefer and a silent auction.