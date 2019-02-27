The Center for the Arts holds free Family Fun Day

The Center for the Arts presents Family Fun Day on Saturday, featuring magician Nick Fedoroff and environmental play "The Caterpillar Hunter," along with arts, crafts and more. This is a free event.

Based on the beloved character of the late Steve Irwin, the Caterpillar Hunter shrinks himself and sets to explore the terrain, pursuing elusive bugs and strange herbage in the wild recesses of a common North American vegetable garden.

A master of elegant old-school magic enhanced with a contemporary spin, Nick Fedoroff has a style that appears effortless and graceful. His deft manipulation of cards and coins is nothing short of mesmerizing, and he consistently dazzles audiences with his talent and skill. An impeccable sense of timing and a delightful dash of humor round out his performances and elevate them to extraordinary heights.

Engaging the audience from the start, Fedoroff enhances his magical expertise with brilliant improvisation and clever comic dialogue. His dynamic mix of skill and style takes your guests on a wondrous trip into the astonishing and the mysterious. And just when they think they've seen it all, he sends them spinning out again into a world where nothing is quite what it seems.

Fedoroff offers a little bit of mentalism and an unending supply of illusions, balancing it all with a sprinkling of humor and an abundance of audience interaction. His shows appeal to all ages— delightful for children and adults alike.

The Center for the Arts believes that participation in the arts is one of the key elements to building creative thinking, problem-solving skills and high self-esteem in youth. They are committed to working with the schools, youth organizations and families in our community to bridge the gap between arts education in our schools and what youth need in order to thrive.