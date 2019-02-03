The best response to market volatility? Take a lesson from George Costanza

Have the recent swings in the S&P 500 scared you? Is it time to panic? Is the world coming to an end?

Many people don't know what to make of the volatility in the markets. To make matters worse, social media as well as the news networks are doing their best to scare investors with headlines to grab your attention.

History has shown us time and time again that successful investors do not panic. They never make the biggest mistake which is to sell during a down market. But the headlines, pundits, and other "experts" might tempt you to re-think what we know works for the long term: staying the course and not letting emotions make the calls when it comes to investing.

When I first saw the show "Seinfeld," I related almost too well to the character George Costanza. While I never lived with my parents as an adult, I saw more of myself in George than I care to admit.

Growing up in New York, worrying was bred into my DNA. George is the poster boy for worriers.

He also had a really brilliant idea that I will relate to investing. Do you remember the episode where George has a brilliant realization? He proclaims to the gang that every decision he's ever made has brought him to the down-and-out, defeated, and flunkee social and professional status that is his life. With some prompting from Jerry and Elaine, he decides that from now on he'll do the opposite of what he's always done.

George decides to jump right in when he sees an attractive woman sitting at the cafe counter.

"Hi, my name is George. I'm unemployed and I live with my parents."

The beautiful woman's response was sexy, pure, and dropped George's jaw to the floor, "I'm Victoria… hi!"

George taught us a great lesson: sometimes listening to your emotions and doing what you've always done will not yield the desired outcome. This is especially true if you want to be a successful long-term investor.

When markets are very volatile it's uncomfortable — especially when you see the decrease in the value of your portfolio. It's important not to panic. Here are some suggestions for peace of mind.

Learn to expect volatility; this is normal and part of having a long-term investment strategy.

Don't panic! The headlines will always encourage you to be afraid, especially the headlines that use these magic words to elicit fear: "This time it's different!"

It's not different this time. It's exactly the same. I'm a professional financial planner and a world-class worrier. I'd tell you if it was different this time.

When markets are down it's time to look for opportunities. "Buy low and sell high" is great advice, but most people won't practice it because they're afraid. If you know you have too much cash that should be invested, are you better off investing when the price is low or when it goes back up? Most people wait until the market has gone up because it "feels better." My guess is that George would do that, too.

If your portfolio has taken a hit, now is a good time to look at rebalancing and diversifying your portfolio holdings. Diversification by itself can't guarantee a profit or prevent all losses but it can help smooth out the volatility.

Lastly, review your long-term investment strategy and financial plan. It's always a good idea to review your plan at least once a year possibly in consultation with your financial professional.

You may need to make some small adjustments if there are changes in your situation. But never abandon your core principles, such as maintaining a portfolio that reflects your goals, risk tolerance and time horizon.

And although market volatility is scary, it's important to be like George sometimes and do the opposite of what comes naturally.

