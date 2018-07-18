The Basses Strike Back part of Nevada County Concert Band series

What: The Basses Strike Back, part of this year’s Nevada County Concert Band series

The Nevada County Concert Band continues its 47th season with the third of four Picnic Pops Concerts "Episode 7 — The Basses Strike Back" featuring big band, classic, jazz, folk, film and popular music, according to a release.

The theme connecting the summer concert series is "Star Wars," but no need to travel to a galaxy far far away. The concert is also the 14th annual July Invitational Band event where musicians register and join the band for the day. This year, there will be around 115 musicians performing together on stage.

July is the seventh month, so the theme "Episode 7 — The Basses Strike Back" features songs stood the test of time — and can withstand remakes, sequels, and other pop culture references.

Highlights include:

film music by John Williams from Star Wars "The Empire Strikes Back"

the ever-popular "Light Cavalry (overture)"

selections from "Mary Poppins"

the grandiose fanfare from Lohengrin's opera "Introduction to Act III"

pop hits by George Harrison (The Beatles) and The Carpenters

American folk tunes "Shenandoah" and more

the rousing "Radetzky March"

"The Bombastic Bombardon" featuring the bass instruments

The family-oriented concerts are always free and accessible. Picnics are welcome and hot dog or ice cream vendors will be available. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Nonprofit donations to support the band are accepted.

Source: Nevada County Concert Band