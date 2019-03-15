‘Thankful Tuesday’ for law enforcement and firefighters

All law enforcement personnel, including firefighters, are invited to shop at Bread & Roses Thrift & More every Tuesday to enjoy 10 percent off their entire purchase. All proceeds benefit Hospitality House, the only emergency homeless shelter in Nevada County.

"We introduced Thankful Tuesday last month as a way to give thanks to our servicemen and women, veterans, and seniors once a week with store discounts," said store manager Miranda Stuart. "But we want to do more. Our police force and firefighters put themselves on the line every day for us too, so we'd like to do this for them."

Every Tuesday, law enforcement, firefighters, veterans, active military men and women, and seniors ages 55 and older can all enjoy 10 percent off their entire purchase. Discounts require proper identification and are not valid toward already marked-down merchandise.

As an added bonus to everyone who supports Hospitality House, Bread & Roses is opening its doors early at 10 a.m. today to treat the entire community to 30 percent off their purchase. This discount is valid all day until 6 p.m.

Bread & Roses Thrift and More is located at 840 E Main Street, directly next door to Sierra Cinemas. The store has new hours: noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Store opens today at 10 a.m.) The store is closed on Sundays. Donations to support the operations of Hospitality House can be made at the rear of the store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

— Submitted to The Union