Telestream unveils new business structure, expanded leadership team

Telestream, founded in Nevada County in 1998 as one of several spin-offs from Grass Valley Group, has announced a corporate restructuring following the appointment of a new CEO last fall.

Dan Castles, who helped found the company, stepped down as CEO in October and was replaced by Scott Puopolo. On Jan. 15, the company announced a new corporate structure and the expansion of its senior leadership team with a number of new appointments.

The company is now organized in two business units, supported by shared corporate functions in finance, operations, marketing and HR. The company's media workflow and production business unit will be under the leadership of its newly appointed president, Anna Greco. This is the business unit in which most of the Nevada City employees operate, said Telestream spokeswoman Rose Sponder.

The business unit includes solutions for live and on-demand encoding and transcoding, live streaming production, workflow automation and orchestration. Greco is well-known to Telestream's global customer base and has a deep knowledge of Telestream's core technologies and business dynamics, having previously served as the company's vice president of client services.

The video quality monitoring and analytics business unit will focus on solutions which ensure that content is delivered at the highest quality, and will be led by Calvin Harrison, who was formerly IneoQuest Technologies' president and CEO prior to its acquisition by Telestream in March 2017.

Susan White joined Telestream as its new Chief Finance and Operating Officer. Prior to joining Telestream, White held CFO and VP roles at business data software provider Avention, energy technology firm Aspen Aerogels, and IT management software company Novell.

Chris Osika was named the company's new chief marketing officer, on the heels of his tenure as global vice president of the digital business solutions group at Sprinklr, a social media management platform. Osika will be responsible for corporate marketing as well as product marketing across all business units of Telestream.