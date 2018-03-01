Telestream celebrates 20th anniversary in Nevada City

Telestream this week kicks off a year of celebration for its 20th anniversary, from its global headquarters in Nevada City to its six worldwide offices.

For the last two decades, Telestream has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry, pioneering file-based video transcoding and high-quality media exchange over IP networks. The company has been profitable since 2001 and has experienced consistent revenue growth every year since. This has allowed Telestream to finance seven strategic acquisitions.

Today, the company is a leader in the media and entertainment technology industry, with a wide-ranging portfolio of products for delivering video over any network. With the recent acquisition of IneoQuest, Telestream is positioned to enable customers to deliver the highest possible video quality to their viewers, on any device.

The company's new CEO, Scott Puopolo, attributes much of Telestream's success to the company's deep-rooted spirit of creativity, its bright and committed employees worldwide, and a consistent and solid vision from its management team, many of whom — including CTO Shawn Carnahan and VP of Engineering Steve Tilly — have been with the company since its inception.

"Telestream offers its customers a very clear proposition: an established track record of innovation and excellence, backed by a solid financial base from which we're developing the next generation of digital video solutions," said Puopolo. "We are extremely relevant to our customers' businesses, and we take that role very seriously."

A vision for the future

Looking ahead, streaming is at the core of Telestream's development plans. Broadcasters and content distributors will need to form new relationships with vendors that encompass completely new business models, not just new products.

"Thanks to streaming technology and OTT delivery platforms, video is rapidly becoming the de facto mode of communication in our societies, from media and entertainment to education and corporate communications, and many more applications we've only just begun to explore," Carnahan said. "Going forward, consumers will expect a quality of streaming experience that matches traditional broadcast television, and convenience that exceeds it. Creating new technologies that support a high-quality video streaming experience is our focus as we move into our next 20 years, building long-term on the success of the last two decades."

Source: Telestream