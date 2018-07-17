Teen rescued by helicopter after fall at Purdon Crossing

It took authorities about two minutes to hoist a 13-year-old boy into the air after his fall near Purdon Crossing and fly him to the Eric Rood Administrative Center, the California Highway Patrol said.

The river rescue happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Helicopter pilot Kevin Vinatieri said he responded to reports of an injured juvenile who'd fallen near the South Yuba River.

"It was a kid that had fallen approximately 10 feet," Vinatieri added. "It's a deep, steep canyon and quite a ways from any roadway."

The rescuers reconfigured the helicopter for a rescue as firefighters on the ground placed the teen on a body board. The helicopter then hoisted the body board into the air, secured it to the craft and flew to the Nevada City government center, Vinatieri said.

Reports state a CalStar helicopter then took the teen to UC Davis. His condition is unknown.

