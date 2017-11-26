Teen arrested in connection with bizarre break-in at Alta Sierra home

An 18-year-old reportedly put on a pair of jeans, ate some cookies and made off with some jewelry after she went into a stranger's residence Saturday.

Eleanor Rosina McCrea ended up in Wayne Brown Correctional facility after the Alta Sierra homeowners called 911, booked on charges of second-degree burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

She remains in custody in lieu of $52,500 bail.

McCrea was suspected to be "extremely" under the influence when she wandered into the residence on Alexandra Way Saturday morning, said Nevada County Sheriff's Sgt. Tim Werner.

The homeowners gave her a ride to a residence in the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive and then discovered missing items, including multiple pieces of jewelry, according to dispatch reports. They drove back to the area where they dropped McCrea off, but could not find her, Werner said. They called for help just after 11 a.m.

Deputies responded to the area and located McCrea, who was still wearing the jeans, Werner said. It was not known what controlled substance McCrea might have taken, he added.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and medically cleared before being booked at the jail.

