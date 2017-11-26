Teen arrested in connection with bizarre break-in at Alta Sierra home
November 26, 2017
An 18-year-old reportedly put on a pair of jeans, ate some cookies and made off with some jewelry after she went into a stranger's residence Saturday.
Eleanor Rosina McCrea ended up in Wayne Brown Correctional facility after the Alta Sierra homeowners called 911, booked on charges of second-degree burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
She remains in custody in lieu of $52,500 bail.
McCrea was suspected to be "extremely" under the influence when she wandered into the residence on Alexandra Way Saturday morning, said Nevada County Sheriff's Sgt. Tim Werner.
The homeowners gave her a ride to a residence in the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive and then discovered missing items, including multiple pieces of jewelry, according to dispatch reports. They drove back to the area where they dropped McCrea off, but could not find her, Werner said. They called for help just after 11 a.m.
Deputies responded to the area and located McCrea, who was still wearing the jeans, Werner said. It was not known what controlled substance McCrea might have taken, he added.
Recommended Stories For You
She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and medically cleared before being booked at the jail.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@hotmail.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- YubaNet’s Pascale Fusshoeller presented Nevada City Elza Kilroy Award
- More wet weather ahead for Nevada County
- Grass Valley’s Cornish Christmas celebration of mining history turns 50
- Grass Valley’s Gold Dust & Rust offers vintage goods this weekend
- Brad Prowse: 100 Years Ago in Nevada County (November 1917)
Trending Sitewide
- SECTION CHAMPS: Bear River edges Colfax, 30-27, to win D-V title (VIDEO)
- YubaNet’s Pascale Fusshoeller presented Nevada City Elza Kilroy Award
- More wet weather ahead for Nevada County
- (LIVE COVERAGE) Prep Football Playoffs: Bear River versus Colfax in Division V title game
- Grass Valley’s Cornish Christmas celebration of mining history turns 50