TechTonic event welcomes author Bill Kilday

Bill Kilday's new book Never Lost Again chronicles the evolution of mapping technology — the "overnight success 20 years in the making."

At August's TechTonic event, the Nevada County Tech Connection partners with the Nevada County Arts Council to host Kilday for a collaborative event in which tech and literature join forces. Kilday will offer the audience a literary conversation, reading and question and answer session.

Check in starts at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Nevada County Tech Hub at 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City. Kilday's book will be available for sale.

Networking and food and drinks are scheduled from 5 to 5:55 p.m. followed by Kilday's presentation at 6 p.m. Kilday will remain after for a 7 p.m. book signing.

Kilday, the marketing director for Keyhole and Google Maps, was there from the earliest days, and offers a personal look behind the scenes at the tech and the minds developing it.

Those interested in attending this free event can learn more and RSVP on the Facebook event page. A donation of $5-$15 would be appreciated, but is not required.

Source: Nevada County Tech Connection