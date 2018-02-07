TechTest scholarship to help STEM students

It is TechTest season again — "Where the elite compete."

TechTest2018 will be the 12th edition of the annual merit scholarship test that has been taken by Nevada County's high schoolers heading for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math careers. TechTest is sponsored by the Sierra Economics and Science Foundation and is administered by the Nevada Joint Union High School District.

The four-hour exam tests students' knowledge of math and science topics, using tools they have learned in school. It mostly draws on the students' critical thinking and problem solving skills at a level of an entering college freshman enrolled in a STEM curriculum. Memorization of arcane bits of knowledge is de-emphasized. The test takers are also encouraged to compose and use 'cheat sheets' during the test.

Cash prize scholarships totaling $15,000 will again be awarded to seniors solely on the basis of test scores. The top three scorers will win $6,000, $4,000, and $2,000 respectively. The next 10 high scores will each be awarded $300. Juniors are encouraged to take the test for practice. All past tests and solution sets are posted on the SESF website, sesfoundation.org. Through the years SESF has awarded over $150,000 in cash scholarships to the county's graduating high school seniors.

Preparation for TechTest includes two 2-hour seminars given in the Nevada Union High School Science Lecture Hall. The seminars focus on the kind of problems on the test, solution approaches and general instruction on how to take such exams. The test itself is also administered at the same venue. This year the seminars will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 24 and March 3. The test will be given on from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 18.

Test takers and their parents will be invited to an annual "Survivors' Breakfast" at a date to be determined.

For more information please contact TechTest Academic Chair Barbara Ross at 273-3351, ext. 224 or bross@njuhsd.com.

Source: George Rebane