Tears, smiles, hugs mark 24th Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life triathlon

To learn more about the event’s history, causes, committee or to register to participate in next year’s event, visit https://bsmtri.org .

It doesn't get much more community-minded than the Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Triathlon, which has been bringing hundreds of women together to swim, bike and run in Cascade Shores for 24 years.

The triathlon was started as a tribute to the memory of Millar, who died in 1995 of cancer, at age 42.

According to longtime friend Cathy Anderson-Meyers, she began participating in triathlons with Millar's encouragement and decided to start one locally in her honor.

In 1995, 13 women gathered on the shores of Scotts Flat Lake for that first triathlon to celebrate Millar, who had died just days before after a long battle with cancer.

The annual event has become a Nevada County sports staple since then. The triathlon consists of a half-mile swim in Scotts Flat Lake, an 11-mile bike ride and a 3.1 mile run, and there is also a 5K run and walk open to women 13 and older. Results from Sunday's event were not available as of press time.

"It's the sense of community that it brings," Event Director Vanessa Hale told The Union last week. "Ladies start training for it in early summer. And, although it is a competitive event, the spirit is more about camaraderie and supporting each other."

Over the years, the triathlon has raised more than $600,000. This year, $10,000 in scholarships were awarded to four Nevada Union High School students who will be pursuing an education in health care. Since 1999, 61 scholarships have been awarded.

Funds also go to the Women's Imaging Center of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to cover the cost of mammograms and follow up procedures for those whose insurance does not cover those costs.