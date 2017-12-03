Taxes lowered for a number of properties damaged during Lobo, McCourtney and Garden fires

Assessor Sue Horne announced Friday that her office has now reduced $4.6 million of total taxable assessed value off those Nevada County properties that were damaged in the recent Lobo, McCourtney or Garden fires which swept through the county in October.

Appraisers from the Assessor's Office have conducted site visits and completed reviews of the 66 properties impacted and subsequently have lowered assessed values on 47 residential properties, including 10 mobile homes.

Twenty homes were destroyed and the improvements portion of their taxable assessed values were zeroed out. A property owner's destroyed boat had its value reduced to zero, as well. Nineteen properties reviewed had minimal damage or did not meet the minimum amount of $10,000 of fire damage required by tax law in order to receive a calamity reduction for their property.

A majority of the affected property owners' corrected tax bills went out by mail this week from the Treasurer/Tax Collector's office.

By law, taxpayers have 30 days from receipt of the corrected bill to pay their reduced tax liability. A handful of property owners will receive their corrected tax bill in January as corrected tax bills are not issued in the month of December.

If property owners have any questions concerning their lowered assessment, please contact Assessor Sue Horne by calling 530-265-1232 or at assessor@co.nevada.ca.us.

Source: Nevada County Assessor