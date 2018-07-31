Taking the plunge: Local pools a popular place to beat the heat
July 31, 2018
A little smoke in the air didn't deter youth from diving in at the Memorial Park pool in Grass Valley and Pioneer Park pool in Nevada City Tuesday afternoon.
The last day of open swim at the Memorial Park pool will be Thursday, while the pool at Pioneer Park will stay open every day from noon to 4 p.m. through Aug. 14 and weekends through Sept. 3.
At the Grass Valley pool, admission is $3.00 for adults, $2.00 for children 3 to 17, and free for children under 3. Adult supervisors are $1.00.
Prices at the Nevada City pool are $3.75 for adults, $2.75 for children under 18 and $2 for seniors (65 and over.)
