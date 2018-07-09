Take the Grass Valley Energy Action Plan survey

The City of Grass Valley is currently working with Sierra Business Council to prepare an Energy Action Plan (EAP) with the goal of accelerating energy efficiency, renewable energy, and water efficiency projects by residents, businesses and public agencies to reduce their energy bills and increase resiliency in the community.

Feedback from the community is essential to the formation of this plan, and public participation is encouraged and requested so that the plan accurately reflects the community's values and unique characteristics. Grass Valley residents are encouraged to take the survey and highlight any barriers or obstacles that affect the pursuit of energy related goals, taking into account the distinctive attributes of Grass Valley and its community.

This survey provides an opportunity for Grass Valley residents and business owners to weigh in on the barriers to energy and water projects and the potential strategies and actions the city could pursue to increase energy efficiency, renewable energy and water efficiency in the community. The information collected from the survey will inform the development of the Energy Action Plan goals, strategies and implementation actions. The survey closes on July 20. To take the survey, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrassValleyEAP

Source: Sierra Business Council