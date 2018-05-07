Tail lights, speeding lead to drug arrest near Truckee agricultural station

A Sierra City man accused of speeding near the Truckee agricultural station was found with over 11 pounds of suspected marijuana, police said.

Justin Matthew Anderson, 22, faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana for sale. Arrested early Monday, he's since made bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

An officer around 11:30 p.m. Sunday noticed Anderson's eastbound Dodge Ram pickup exit Interstate 80 at Overland Trail. He saw the pickup had faulty rear lights and stopped the vehicle after it sped off, at one point reaching 85 mph, Truckee Police Office Arnie Lopez said.

"Immediately the officer detected the strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle," he added.

Anderson, the driver of the pickup, said he had no marijuana. The officer then searched the vehicle, citing the smell as probable cause, Lopez said.

The officer found several packaged bags with suspected marijuana, totaling 11.6 pounds. He also discovered over $1,000 in cash, Lopez added.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.