Tahoe’s jewel
September 9, 2018
Trending In: Local News
- Couple arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen gemstones in Nevada City
- Bridgeport fire torches about an acre: California fire season far from over
- North Fire: Blaze near Emigrant Gap at 1,274 acres, 70 percent contained
- Judge tosses incriminating evidence ahead of pot murder trial
- Suspect arrested in sexual assault of Nevada County girl
Trending Sitewide
- Couple arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen gemstones in Nevada City
- Bridgeport fire torches about an acre: California fire season far from over
- North Fire: Blaze near Emigrant Gap at 1,274 acres, 70 percent contained
- Judge tosses incriminating evidence ahead of pot murder trial
- THE UNION NOW: Live feed from the newsroom