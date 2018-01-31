Tahoe Tribune to serve Incline

INCLINE VILLAGE — In mid-February, the Tahoe Tribune will take over covering this community from the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza, which will publish for the final time Feb. 8, Publisher Ben Rogers announced.

"Over the last several months, we've been actively asking questions and listening to our community," Rogers said. On Feb. 16, the Tahoe Tribune, with new Incline Village news and content, will be delivered and distributed to the same locations as the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza.

"This change is designed to offer more specific and unique Incline Village news and content," Rogers said. "As this change rolls out we will continue to ask questions, as well as offer solutions and services to our readers and advertisers. As we develop and improve our plans for this market, we will continue to fine tune this publication."

The Real Estate Weekly, Tahoe Magazine and other publications in North Lake Tahoe will also be moving to the Tahoe Tribune with no changes planned to their overall distribution or schedule. Rogers said the staff will continue reaching out to customers to go over the new options this transition will allow.

"With these changes, we do seek to continue the conversation with our readers to help make this chance as effective as possible and look forward to hearing from you," Roger said. He encouraged readers to contact Robert Galloway, publisher of the Tahoe Tribune, at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com, or Rogers at brogers@sierrasun.com with questions or comments.

The Bonanza is a weekly that publishes in print on Thursdays and daily online. The Tribune and Bonanza are both owned by Swift Communications, which also owns The Union.