Tahoe Rim Trail Association to hold camping, first aid courses

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is offering several courses designed to help individuals stay safe while having fun in the backcountry. Please visit the 'Backcountry Courses' page at http://www.tahoerimtrail.org to find out more information and to register.

Snow Camping 101

Itching to get out on the Tahoe Rim Trail this winter, but not sure if you're ready to take on the challenge alone? Join the Tahoe Rim Trail Association for its Snow Camping 101 course and learn how to upgrade your winter backcountry skills. Experienced Rim Trail guides will share with you the fundamentals of winter weather, trip planning, winter Leave No Trace, backcountry cooking, and staying warm. Snow Camping 101 kicks off March 2 in the classroom, learning the fundamentals and discussing gear to prepare you for your overnight adventure. March 16 and 17, put your new found skills to the test in the field with an overnight at Tahoe Meadows. Cost is $130 for Tahoe Rim Trail Association members and $150 for non-members.

Wilderness First Aid with NOLS Wilderness Medicine

Join the Tahoe Rim Trail Association and National Outdoor Leadership School, Wilderness Medicine for a two-day Wilderness First Aid course. This course is the industry standard for professional outdoor leaders and will provide you with the tools to make critical medical and evacuation decisions in remote locations. Prepare for the unexpected. This fast-paced, hands-on training is designed to meet the needs of trip leaders, camp staff, outdoor enthusiasts, and individuals working in remote locations for extended periods of time. Classroom lectures and demonstrations are combined with realistic scenarios where mock patients will challenge you to integrate your learning.

At the end of the course, you will receive a two-year certification and have the knowledge, skills, and ability to better manage backcountry emergencies. Cost is $235 for Tahoe Rim Trail Association members and $265 for non-members.

For more information about how to become a Tahoe Rim Trail member or volunteer, contact the Tahoe Rim Trail Association at info@tahoerimtrail.org or 775-298-4485, or visit the website at http://www.tahoerimtrail.org. The Tahoe Rim Trail Association, founded in 1981, is a non-profit organization, which works to inspire stewards and preserve the Tahoe Rim Trail system.