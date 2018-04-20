Tahoe National Forest seeks comment on over-snow vehicles

The Forest Service has released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Tahoe National Forest Over-Snow Vehicle Use Designation Project.

With this project, the Forest Service is proposing to designate snow trails and areas for public use on the Tahoe National Forest. The Forest Service will also identify snow trails where grooming for public use would occur within the Tahoe National Forest.

The Notice of Availability for the statement is published in the Federal Register. The Notice of Availability will initiate a 45-day public comment period. The DEIS is available online at the Tahoe National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45914. Comments must be provided in writing.

In addition, the Tahoe National Forest will be answering questions regarding the OSV Use Designation Project at two public 'open house' meetings from 3-7 p.m. April 24 and May 2 at the Sierraville Ranger Station in Sierraville and the Holiday Inn in Auburn, respectively.

For more information, call Joe Chavez at 530-478-6158.

Source: Tahoe National Forest