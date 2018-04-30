Taco Tuesday event in Grass Valley focuses on voter registration, measure info

It's election season and that means voters are currently being inundated with candidate forums and fundraising events.

The supporters of Grass Valley's Measure D, intended to help fund school district improvements, might have hit on the perfect combination to lure current voters and register new ones: tacos and beer.

Yes on Measure D is presenting "Ballot Basics" from 6-7 p.m. today at the Center for the Arts, 714 West Main St., offering $2 tacos and $3 beer. This is a free event to register to vote (or update your registration) and hear about the ballot measures being proposed this June. Entertainment from Lyman Gilmore and Bell Hill students is also on tap, organizers said.

The Grass Valley School District has been refining its wish list and calculating how much funding is needed for its aging facilities. Measure D asks voters to approve $18.8 million in bonds at legal interest rates, with projected tax rates of 2.4 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation. The measure requires audits/oversight, with all funds to be spent locally on elementary and middle schools, and no money for administrators' salaries or pensions.

For more information, go to www.supportmeasured.com or go to the Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/events/632206803779133/.