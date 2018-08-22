Taco run in Grass Valley leads to arrest of burglary suspects

A woman monitoring the use of her stolen debit card was able to track down the suspects in the act of using it — in the drive-through of Jimboy's Tacos.

The woman called 911 a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday to report her debit card had been used. She told dispatchers she called the business and an employee confirmed it had been used by someone who was still there. The suspects were described as two women and a man in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

A Grass Valley Police officer responded to the restaurant and stopped the truck as it was leaving the parking lot, said Police Sgt. Dan Kimbrough.

The passenger in the rear, identified as Christian Aaron Davis, kept reaching under the front passenger seat despite repeated commands to keep his hands visible, Kimbrough said. Due to concerns he might be trying to access a weapon, all of the occupants were ordered to exit the vehicle, Kimbrough added.

An officer reportedly saw a hypodermic needle that appeared to contain a controlled substance on the seat and Davis was placed under arrest.

During a search of the truck, officers located drug paraphernalia that included more needles and a methamphetamine pipe, as well as suspected meth and heroin, Kimbrough said.

They also reportedly found numerous items of stolen property linked to vehicle break-ins over the last two or three days. The items included multiple driver's licenses and other ID cards, backpacks, purses, wallets, keys, cell phones, laptops and iPads, Kimbrough said.

"We're still trying to identify the victims," he said, adding that they had linked stolen items to one or two burglaries in Grass Valley. "It's still under investigation."

Davis, 27, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and stolen property, criminal conspiracy and unauthorized use of a scanner, as well as an outstanding warrant. He was being held on a no-bail warrant.

Rhonda Lee Needles, 43, was charged with transporting a controlled substance, possession for sale, possessing drug paraphernalia and stolen property, unauthorized use of another's ID, and criminal conspiracy. She was booked into Nevada County Jail on $77,500 bail.

Leia Michelle Perez, 37, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and stolen property, unauthorized use of another's ID, and criminal conspiracy, as well as on two outstanding warrants. She was being held without bail.

All three suspects are well-known to law enforcement, Kimbrough noted.

Perez was arrested in 2014 on burglary and forgery charges. She was arrested twice in 2016. In one incident, she was found in possession of personal information for more than 100 people, blank checks belonging to others and forged checks. Needles has criminal cases in Nevada County going back to 2001. She was charged in 2013 with selling controlled substances, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession.

Davis' local criminal history includes multiple misdemeanor arrests on petty theft, trespassing and drug charges. In 2016, burglary and drug charges were dismissed after a preliminary hearing into the evidence. In 2017, he was arrested with another man after they fled from a parked car after vandalizing it, leading officers to find them with a weapon, ammunition and suspected heroin and methamphetamine, In that case, he pleaded no contest to possessing a controlled substance for sale.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.