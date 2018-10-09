T-Mobile robbery suspects appear in Nevada County court

Two adults facing accusations they robbed the Grass Valley T-Mobile store appeared Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court, officials said.

Darren Henderson and Damiya Jones, both 18 and of Sacramento, each face charges of second-degree robbery and kidnapping to commit another crime. Henderson faces an additional charge of evading an officer, court records state.

Both face a special allegation of being armed with a firearm, records show.

A third person arrested, a juvenile, also faces robbery accusations, police said.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Henderson held on $750,000 bond, and Jones on $500,000 in bond, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

The pair is next scheduled for court on Oct. 18, when bond will again be discussed, Walsh added.

Police said they arrested Henderson and Jones on Thursday after a brief chase on Highway 49 ended about two miles south of Lime Kiln Road.

Robbers struck the T-Mobile store in the Glenbrook Basin, escaping with electronic devices. An officer several minutes later spotted a vehicle matching a description of the suspects' car and began chasing it. The pursuit ended when the suspects' vehicle lost control, struck an embankment and overturned, police have said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.