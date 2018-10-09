SYRCL’s Booth keynote speaker at Yuba Fest 2018

Melinda Booth, executive director of the South Yuba River Citizens League, will be the keynote speaker for Yuba Fest 2018 Saturday at Sycamore Ranch.

"Yuba Fest is a great opportunity to celebrate the beauty of the Lower Yuba with the community and to remind the public about the need to continue to protect and restore salmon habitat," Booth said in a news release. "South Yuba River Citizens League is excited to join Gold Country Fly Fishers and other community groups and agencies who are dedicated to protecting the Yuba River for future generations."

Saturday's event is a celebration through collaboration among Gold Country Fly Fishers, Fly Fishing Traditions, and Reel Anglers Fly Shop. Also participating is Sierra Streams Institute, along with a long list of vendors.

"We are excited that Melinda Booth agreed to be the keynote speaker at Yuba Fest 2018," said Clay Hash, president of Gold Country Fly Fishers, owner of Fly Fishing Traditions, and chairman of the event. "SYRCL's mission to advocate, engage, educate, and inspire could not be a better fit for the Yuba Fest event."

The event is a free-of-charge celebration of the Yuba River and will take place at Sycamore Ranch County Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. The mission of Yuba Fest is to encourage the protection, conservation, and restoration of the Yuba River and its watershed.

"Sierra Streams Institute is excited to be participating in the 2018 Yuba Fest. We think that is important to come together as a community to learn about and care for the Yuba River watershed," said Becca Warner, Citizen Science and Outreach Coordinator. "This event is an amazing way to do this and we look forward to being there."

Sixteen organizations will have a booth at this year's event, Hash said.

"We successfully completed our goal of sixteen exhibitors representing conservation organizations, fly fishing product manufacturers, and fly fishing guides and educators from around Northern California," Hash said.

Exhibitors at Yuba Fest 2018 include: Alpenglow Fly Rods, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Cal Trout, Delta Bass Bugs, Gold Country Fly Fishers, Gold Country Fly Fishers (Conservation Committee), Fly Fishing Traditions, Kiene's Fly Shop, Maury Hatch (professional guide), Meat Market Flies, Northern California Council of Fly Fishers International, Pacific States Marine Fisheries, Reel Anglers Fly Shop, Sierra Streams, South Yuba River Citizens League and Trout Unlimited.

For more information, go to yubafest.blogspot.com.