SYRCL youth science program applications due April 30

South Yuba River Citizens League is offering a free week-long summer science program for high school students to learn about meadow ecosystems and assess meadow health.

Thanks to a grant from the National Forest Foundation, SYRCL is launching a new summer youth program in July. SYRCL's Youth Outdoor Leadership Opportunity aims to engage students in understanding how meadows function, collecting scientific data, and determining how people can most effectively manage and restore a headwater meadow ecosystem.

Three one-week sessions are scheduled the weeks of July 9, 16 and 23. Most of the time will be spent outdoors at Loney Meadow in the Tahoe National Forest. Physical work and hiking are expected.

For more information contact Megan Learned, megan@yubariver.org or 530-265-5961, ext. 218.

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League