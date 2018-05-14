SYRCL recruiting community members as River Ambassadors

WHEN: Wednesday, May 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (New volunteers, please arrive early at 5 p.m. with valid ID for paper work and refreshments.)

Recognizing that it takes a community to keep the Yuba River clean, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) and California State Parks are hosting a River Ambassador training 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at 313 Railroad Avenue, Suite 101 in Nevada City.

According to a news release, SYRCL and State Parks are seeking 40 trained volunteers to join the program for the 2018 summer season. At the training, potential volunteers will receive a comprehensive overview of the River Ambassador program including "Leave No Trace" principles and techniques for effective public outreach and education. River Ambassadors volunteer for four-hour shifts, three to five weekends throughout the summer.

"Thanks to its stunning emerald swimming holes and picturesque granite boulders, the South Yuba River is one of the most visited attractions in Nevada County," the release states. "Each year, the river attracts an estimated 700,000-plus visitors to the trails and sandy beaches of South Yuba River State Park. More visitors mean more coolers, more dog waste, more trash, and a greater risk of fire in the dry canyon."

Every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day, River Ambassadors will be stationed at popular Yuba crossings, informing visitors about the area's high potential for wildfires, the importance of recycling, and the harmful effects of glass, litter and dog waste to the river's wildlife and ecosystem. This is the seventh season that SYRCL and State Parks have collaborated on this critical summer volunteer program, the release states.

For more information, please visit http://www.yubariver.org or contact Siya Philips, Stewardship Coordinator at Siya@YubaRiver.org, 530-265-5961, ext. 212.