Swing into spring: Nevada Union jazz band brings the brassy tunes
April 15, 2018
The award-winning Nevada Union High School Jazz Band helped welcome the community into the sounds of spring with their annual Spring Swing dance fundraiser held at the Veteran's Memorial Building in Grass Valley Saturday evening.
The brassy tunes of the big band era echoed throughout the building as partners spun each other and switched off with one another.
The first hour of the event was dedicated to helping newbies learn how to move like a professional swing dancer.
Aside from the sounds of the NU Jazz Band, special guest performers, The Rockabilly Love Cats, also entertained the crowds.
