Sweets and more converge on Miners Foundry in Nevada City for Chocolate Infusion
January 29, 2018
Chocolate Infusion attends enjoy the music of James Pace on jazz piano and Marty Geiger on trumpet, while sampling chocolate, wine, beer and more. The sixth annual event, held Sunday at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City, featured a costume contest in the 1920s speakeasy style fashion.
