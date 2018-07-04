Sweet Home Nevada County: Annual parade draws crowds to Nevada City (PHOTO GALLERY)

Throngs descended upon the streets of downtown Nevada City for this year's Nevada County Independence Day Parade with the theme Sweet Home Nevada County.

The cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City alternate which city hosts the annual parade.

Plaques were given to first-place winners in eight different categories with ribbons going to second, third and some honorable mentions:

Sweepstakes

1st, S & S Tree Service; 2nd, Nevada County Search and Rescue; 3rd, Gold Country Trails Council.

Best Individual Entry

1st, The Curious Forge; 2nd, Kare Crisis Nursery.

Best Auto

1st, Family & Friends/ C.J. Rist; 2nd, American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130.

Best Overall Fire Department

1st, Grass Valley Fire Department/Grass Valley City Council; 2nd, Ophir Hill Fire Department; 3rd, Nevada City Fire Department.

Best Band

1st, Union Hill School Marching Band; 2nd, Ophir Prison Marching Kazoo Band.

Best Junior Group

1st, NEO; 2nd, Daisy Girl Scouts Troop 547; 3rd, Gold Mine Wrestling Club.

Best Commercial

1st, Atria; 2nd, Remax Performance; 3rd, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Best Marching Group

1st, Jazzercize; 2nd, Celtic Society; 3rd, Gold Country German American Club.

Honorable Mentions

1st, Mr. Potato Head; 2nd, Nevada Union Football Boosters; 3rd, M3 Mall Queens.