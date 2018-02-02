Sutton Way in Grass Valley under construction early next week
February 2, 2018
Road construction set for Sutton Way in Grass Valley next week
Sutton Way north of Brunswick Road will be subject to traffic control for paving work on Monday through Wednesday.
The traffic control system will use one-way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however delays of up to five minutes may be possible, according to a release.
The release asked drivers to observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel and apologized for any inconvenience the work may cause.
Source: City of Grass Valley
