Suspects in 2016 Nevada County homicide appear in court

A woman charged with murder in connection with a 2016 slaying cried out Tuesday to a Nevada County judge, saying she's innocent in the death of Donald Mark Ormsby.

Schennal Christina Gomez, 39, was scheduled Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court. Instead attorneys postponed the hearing until June 19, citing a witness who couldn't immediately appear.

Gomez then spoke directly to Judge Robert Tice-Raskin.

"I am so innocent in this case, your honor, it's not funny," she said. "I don't belong in jail. The person who did it is here."

Gomez didn't indicate to whom she referred.

Both Gomez and Christopher Lee Bancroft, 28, face a murder charge in connection with Ormsby's death. Also in court Tuesday, Bancroft had his hearing postponed until June 7.

Recommended Stories For You

Authorities on May 11 arrested Gomez and Bancroft in connection with the June 2016 death of Ormsby, 51.

Residents in the 1600 block of Countrywood Lane found Ormsby's body on their property. Partially covered by dirt and leaves, the body had an apparent injury that led officers to believe the death was a homicide, authorities said.

Investigators considered Bancroft a person of interest in the death after finding him in Ormsby's vehicle. They questioned Bancroft before he was taken to the Placer County Jail on an unrelated robbery charge. He served his sentence on that charge and was booked this month into the Nevada County Jail on the murder charge, reports state.

Officers charged Gomez hours later after gaining additional evidence.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.