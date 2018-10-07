Suspected skateboard thief takes plea agreement in Nevada County court

The attorney for a Grass Valley man suspected of robbing an ex-girlfriend of her skateboard dropped a motion to dismiss charges after his client took a plea agreement Friday.

Sanji Lebovitz, 45, was arrested in September 2017 in connection with the incident, which reportedly started in the 16000 block of Greenhorn Road.

The victim told law enforcement officers Lebovitz arrived at her home, where she saw him walking around and yelling for a bicycle because his ATV was broken.

She told him to leave the property several times, but instead he took her skateboard. She tried to take it back from him when a struggle began, with Lebovitz reportedly pushing her to the ground and jumping on top of her.

The woman said Lebovitz then got to his feet, took the skateboard and left. She went inside her home, barricaded herself inside and called authorities.

When Nevada County Sheriff's deputies located Lebovitz, he reportedly resisted authorities during his arrest and again at the jail. He was subsequently charged with robbery, attempted robbery and resisting arrest.

Lebovitz appeared in Nevada County Superior Court Friday and pleaded no contest to a new charge of felony grand theft, in return for a potential sentence of 30 days in jail.

He is set for sentencing on Oct. 26.

