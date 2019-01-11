Suspected shooter evades police on motorcycle on Highway 49 through Nevada County

A man wanted for attempted homicide was spotted by a Nevada County Sheriff's deputy Friday morning, but managed to escape capture during an extended chase and search along Highway 49.

Douglas Ralph MacDuff, 27, of Grass Valley, reportedly shot another man during an altercation Jan. 3 before fleeing the scene, and is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies have not recovered the handgun used in the shooting, and it may still be in MacDuff's possession, authorities said.

A deputy on patrol spotted a motorcyclist on Pleasant Valley Road near Vicki Drive at around 9 a.m. and positively identified the rider, whose visor was flipped up, as MacDuff. A traffic stop was attempted but the motorcyclist failed to yield, said Sheriff's Sgt. Robert Jakobs.

A chase ensued down Pleasant Valley Road to Highway 49, with assistance from a California Highway Patrol helicopter. The last sighting of the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Tyler-Foote Road, Jakobs said.

On Jan. 3, MacDuff and a woman were in a reportedly stolen vehicle, which crashed into a hillside in the 12000 block of Sweetland Road near Pleasant Valley Road. The woman and her dog were injured during an altercation involving the man who was subsequently shot, possibly from a rock thrown by the man. MacDuff reportedly shot him at least one time in the torso with a handgun before fleeing on foot.

The 34-year-old shooting victim was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and remains in stable condition, Jakobs said.

The woman was also taken to Roseville, treated for a head wound and released.

