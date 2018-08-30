Suspected heroin, ecstasy found at Nevada County honey oil lab

Three North San Juan residents who authorities say were found at a butane honey oil lab were free on bond Thursday after their arrest at a Pleasant Valley Road home, reports state.

Steven Paul Lillis, 36; Jamie Chantelle Merenda, 37; and Stuart Leslie Orr, 37, all face a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance. Merenda and Orr each face accusations of possession of a controlled substance, and Orr faces additional charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Deputies made the arrests after executing a search warrant around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 20000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Officers found items in two trailers and a detached garage linked to a honey oil lab, Royal said.

"They were using the whole property, the structures there," he added.

In one trailer they found four handguns, butane bottles, honey oil and suspected ecstasy and heroin, the sheriff said.

Authorities found more butane and two bags of marijuana shake in the other trailer. The garage held extraction tubes and empty butane cans, he added.

Deputies arrested Lillis, Merenda and Orr, all of whom were at the scene. They determined three other people at the home had no involvement in the lab, and they were released, Royal said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.