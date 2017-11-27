Suspected drunken driver arrested in Nevada City after honking at cop

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after she reportedly drove up behind a police officer stopped at a stop sign and honked, then ran the stop sign at twice the speed limit.

The driver, identified as Karen Omaley Cross, was driving through Nevada City at just after 11 p.m. Saturday, and failed to notice that the vehicle in front of her was a marked patrol vehicle, said Nevada City Police Sgt. Chad Ellis.

After Cross realized her error, "she blew through the sign" and headed down Pine Street over the bridge at about 30 mph, Ellis said.

The officer then initiated a traffic stop on Cross' Odyssey minivan.

"As she pulled over on Gethsemane Street, she ran into a parked vehicle," Ellis said.

The officer got Cross out of the vehicle and performed a field sobriety test before arresting her on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to Ellis, she subsequently registered a 0.246 percent blood alcohol concentration. Because Cross has a commercial driving license, her legal limit would have been 0.04 percent rather than the 0.08 percent allowed for DUI with a regular driver's license.

Cross, 50, was booked into county jail on suspicion of DUI with a commercial license, with more than a .04 BAC, and released on a $150,000 bond.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.