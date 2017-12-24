Suspected burglar ID’ed on video, arrested at Grass Valley McDonald’s

A Grass Valley man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly was identified on surveillance video as the suspect who broke into a local business and ransacked it.

Grass Valley Police officers responded to the RV sales business in the 600 block of Idaho-Maryland Road at just before 2 a.m., according to dispatch reports. The 911 caller told officers the burglar was inside the parts department and could be seen on surveillance.

"We found he had made entry though a damaged door," said Sgt. Clint Bates, describing the burglary as a "ransacking."

The suspect was not located but was identified on the video as Richard Evern Ryan, Bates said.

A be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued for Ryan and he was located in the parking lot of McDonald's, in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway, a little before 5 p.m.

Ryan was arrested after a short struggle with two officers, Bates said, adding that no one was injured.

Officers recovered some stolen property — keys and cash — but the business still is conducting inventory to determine what is missing, Bates said.

Ryan, 27, was booked into county jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. On Thursday, he had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of being under the influence of a controlled substance stemming from a May arrest and was set to enter drug court.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 53-0477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.