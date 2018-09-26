Suspected arsonist arrested in Placer County

Cal Fire investigators arrested Kyle Jeptha Bridgman, 30, of Lincoln. Bridgman was booked into Placer County jail on five counts of arson, according to a release.

Bridgman confessed to deliberately setting five fires in the Lincoln area of Placer County between June 19 and Aug. 3, 2017.

A team of Cal Fire investigators, identified Bridgman following the fires in 2017 and again this year. While investigating Bridgman, the team identified another arsonist in August culminating in the arrest of Gregory Scott Courtney, 30, of Yuba City.

In both cases, Cal Fire was assisted by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Placer County District Attorney's Office and the Placer County Probation Department in the investigation of Bridgman.

"I am so very thankful for the efforts of our investigators and assisting agencies." said Cal Fire NEU Unit Chief George Morris III. "The community is safer today because of their extraordinary efforts."

Bridgman was arrested and booked into Placer County Jail, the release stated. Bail is set at $160,000.

Source: Cal Fire