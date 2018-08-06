Suspect in Penn Valley butane honey oil lab case sentenced to 90 days

A Penn Valley man arrested in January 2016 after law enforcement found a reported butane honey oil lab on his property was sentenced Monday to 90 days on alternative sentencing.

Nevada County Sheriff's deputies had served a search warrant at the Flying T Road residence of Ryan James Caselli, 25, after they were asked to conduct a welfare check on very young children living there.

The children had not been at the residence for about a week, authorities said. But deputies reportedly found evidence of a BHO lab, including 26 pounds of marijuana shake and cola, and approximately 500 empty butane canisters in the house, next to a honey oil processing station. They also allegedly located several firearms inside the residence, some of which were unsecured, and one in a vehicle.

Caselli was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possessing an illegally shortened firearm, child endangerment and maintaining a place to sell or use controlled substances.

He pleaded no contest to maintaining a place to sell or use controlled substances in March of this year in return for a sentence of either 60 days in jail or 90 days on alternative sentencing.

Nevada County Judge Candace Heidelberger also imposed probation terms that included outpatient drug treatment and cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as drug testing, search and seizure. Four weapons were to be destroyed.

Caselli can apply to have his felony conviction reduced to a misdemeanor after completing two years of probation successfully, Heidelberger added.

